Major Chicago transit cuts looming without state action

A crisis brewing for Chicago's public transit system could impact commuters.

Officials warn that without state action, CTA, Metra, and Pace will face cuts.

Officials said Illinois lags behind other states in transit funding, and with federal COVID relief dollars running out, the $770 million budget hole is about to hit hard.

Service cuts could shut down half the CTA's train lines, reduce service to over 50 stations, and cut more than 70 bus routes. Metra early morning and late evening trains would be eliminated.

Pace weekend service would be eliminated and late-night service would end on 62 routes.

These aren't just possibilities, they're what transit officials said will happen without a funding solution.

"If we're not successful in identifying that funding, then these kinds of service cuts and fare increases, these kinds of scenarios will be our reality in 2026," Leanne Redden, executive director for the Regional Transpiration Authority, said.

The transit agencies said they will begin planning for cuts as soon as this legislative session ends in May if funding isn't secured.

Public hearings would start in the fall, and the first wave of service reductions could hit in early 2026. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Officials are urging lawmakers to act now before this crisis becomes a reality.