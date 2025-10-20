Entrance to inbound Dan Ryan at Garfield blocked for shooting investigation

The entrance to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway is blocked at Garfield Monday morning as police investigate a shooting.

Chicago police said they received a call for a person shot just after 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wentworth. CPD said two men were inside a car driving west on that block when someone began shooting in their direction.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left calf and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and the left leg and was also taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. An investigation by Area One Detectives is ongoing. The incident happened at Wentworth and Garfield and the entrance to the highway is blocked as it remains ongoing. The duration of that blockage is not known. Drivers should seek alternate routes.