Chicago Tool Library provides access to thousands of tools on the city's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- have you ever found yourself working on a project, but you're missing a tool that you would simply never buy?

We're taking you to a place that may be the solution.

The streams Jamaica Ponder explains more about Chicago's Tool Library.

Some folks may be new to the concept, but the tool library is exactly what it sounds like.

The founders actually got the idea from other preexisting libraries in other states. It's been four years since they started and most recently, they've moved into a new location in West Garfield Park where they're housing thousands upon thousands of tools for people to check out and borrow.

At first look, it's easy to mistake this warehouse for a Home Depot or a Lowe's - maybe even for a really well-stocked Ace Hardware. But this place couldn't be further off.

"A lot of people had never heard of the concept before, but once you hear about it, it's exactly what it sounds like."

Situated snugly in an alley in West Garfield Park, the Chicago Tool Library is the city's one-stop-shop to check out and borrow, well, tools– whatever that means to you.

"We of course have power tools, saws, all the things you'd expect, but we also have kitchen equipment, camping gear. we have audio-visual equipment, printers, scanners, really all sorts of things that you want to be able to have access to but you don't want to buy."

Executive Director, Tessa Vierk, co-founded the Chicago Tool Library when she noticed that of the hundreds of tool libraries in the world, none were in Chicago.

"And it just made a ton of sense that Chicago would have one," Vierk said.

From high prices to low amounts of storage space, barriers to owning tools in a city can stack up pretty quickly.

"There's kind of a saying in the library community access over ownership, and so we want to be that catalyst for people to get access to their things, and so a big way we do that is through our pay what you can memberships. And that means that anybody in Chicago can choose what they want to contribute to use this resource."

And they do— the library has had nearly 6,000 people sign up in the four years they've been open…

"No judgment, no rules," Vierk said. "We actually have member signups from every single Chicago zip code, so we have people coming to us from every walk of life, from literally every neighborhood in Chicago.

So, how do they keep this place running if people are able to pay whatever they want? It turns out that's what actually keeps them going.

"Memberships are actually our main source of income, so we really are defined and sustained through our members and users."

Not just in terms of keeping the lights on, but the shelves stocked too.

"Almost all the tools we have here have been donated."

With new items coming in all the time, and enough tools to go around.

"There is sometimes a scarcity mindset that there's not enough of everything for everyone, but really we operate from a place of abundance that we can create this really generous system to get them to people, and it feels good," Vierk said.

There is so much going on at the tool library that we didn't even touch on. They give out free seeds to members for their gardens, they also host Repair Fairs where folks can bring in their broken gadgets, and the tool librarians will help fix them up.

On Halloween weekend, Saturday, Oct. 28, they're having a housewarming party at the West Garfield Park warehouse just to introduce themselves to the neighborhood.