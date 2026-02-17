Dr. Brian Smith with Chicago Theological Seminary talks Jackson Oral History Project honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Chicago Theological Seminary on the city's South Side is mourning the loss of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Jackson was an alumnus of the institution. It was there that the idea was born to conduct interviews about Jackson and his impact while inspiring students.

The seminary created the Jackson Oral History Project in honor of Jackson to preserve stories from the civil rights movement in Chicago, including the Breadbasket Movement that helped promote more job opportunities for African Americans.

Rev. Dr. Brian Smith worked on the project.

"With so many challenges and inequities in our world, it's very helpful to recognize that we've been here before, and we have brave individuals who were courageous enough to take their strength and apply them in their vocation. So, it's very important for people to see the methodology to recognize they did more than what you see on television, they did more than march, they did more than speak, they did a lot of strategy, there was a scientific method to their work," Smith said.

Smith said he continues to carry how Jackson and others had to inspire others quickly, and hopes the testimonies featured in the project can help people do good in the world.

"When you interview the individuals, you discover this thread of hope literally, he kept hope alive and he encouraged people to be their best selves. He was a strength finder, and you will discover that many people say that Rev. Jackson asked me to do something that I didn't believe I could do, but he encouraged me. He empowered me, he convinced me that I can do great things," he said.

The Jackson Oral History Project includes photos, interviews, and a podcast. To learn more about the project, including the exhibition tour, visit ctschicago.edu.