Blast of cold air arriving in Chicago after Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After Chicago's coldest Thanksgiving Day in 10 years, temperatures get even colder through the holiday weekend.

Unseasonably cold air from Canada is blowing in on northwest winds, dropping temperatures 15 degrees below normal and sending morning wind chills into the single-digits starting Friday.

Temperatures will finally moderate briefly mid-next week, but another blast of cold air is lurking thereafter.

Other than a few passing flurries overnight into early Friday, most areas will remain completely dry for the next week or more.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Cold and windy. Cloudy with a few flurries. Low: 21, wind chill single-digits

Tomorrow: Clearing skies. Cold and windy. High: 27, wind chill 10s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 27, wind chill 10s