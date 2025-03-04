CTU holding rallies, walk-ins in Chicago for "Protect our Kids" day of action

Chicago teachers are taking action on Tuesday and joining a national movement demanding better funding and protections for public schools.

Educators will gather at schools across the city at 7 a.m. to demand a new contract. Rallies are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

It is part of a nationwide "Protect our Kids" campaign, in which teachers are advocating for contract agreements and resources they say are critical for students and educators. They are also advocating for quality public education and opposing anticipated federal cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

Chicago Teachers Union members are circulating petitions, calling on the district to finalize key contract proposals they say would directly impact students.

Among their demands are smaller class sizes, fair wages to retain veteran teachers, and increased staffing including more teacher assistants, counselors, and librarians.

Last month, a neutral fact-finder reviewed proposals from both Chicago Public Schools and CTU, recommending steps toward an agreement.

CPS expressed disappointment when CTU leadership rejected that report. This decision could push the union closer to a strike vote, impacting families, students, and staff.