Chicago summer safety program passes test with violent crime lower this Memorial Day weekend

Violent crime down this Memorial Day weekend in Chicago compared with last year

The City of Chicago's safety plan was put to the test this Memorial Day, and it appeared to be passing late in the day — as the Police Department prepared for large crowds.

Fewer than two dozen people were shot this weekend, about half the number from last year. Violent crimes are down as a whole compared to last year's Memorial Day weekend.

The cooler weather could have something to do with it, but one organization made sure young men stayed occupied and out of trouble.

"It's shown that if you give someone something to do that they're genuinely interested in, they're going to go do that," said Operation Basketball co-founder Tim Brennan.

Brennan and professional basketball player Lucas Williamson, along with other organizations, hosted a late-night basketball tournament at Malcolm X College on the city's West Side over the weekend.

A total of 62 young men between the ages of 18 and 24 participated in the game.

"It was a good environment," Williamson said. "You know, like, people that show up to these types of events, those are the types of people that you want to be around, you want to have community, you want to build with."

This is all part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's summer safety program.

"We participated in the mayor's program for having a safe summer because we want to have an event and provide a space where we can use basketball as a tool to stop violence," Williamson said.

As we've seen in past years, Memorial Day weekend can turn violent. But this year was a little different.

CBS News Chicago's data team shows last Memorial Day weekend, 41 people were shot, 12 fatally. This past weekend through Sunday, 22 people were shot and two died.

"Our work is to continue to drive violence down in the city of Chicago — and we're doing that," Mayor Johnson said. "Violent crime is down. Doesn't mean that we still don't have a ways to go."

The weather this weekend was mild, but Mayor Johnson said he doesn't base his investments on the weather.

"We base our investments on building the quality of life for all residents," the mayor said. "Again, you know, violent crime continues to go down, and that's because we're making critical investments. You know, April, we've had the fewest homicides since 1962."

Brennan said every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Ellis Park, at 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood, his group hosts hoops therapy. It gives access to a licensed therapist.

The hoops therapy program starts June 14, after 1,000 Black and brown boys from Male Mentorships Program come together to march against violence.