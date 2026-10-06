Chicago State University program helping to connect quantum, semiconductor students with opportunities

As a new quantum computing campus goes up in South Chicago, an exclusive program at Chicago State is helping to connect students with quantum opportunities and local jobs.

From a research lab on the Chicago State Campus to the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park, the first-of-its-kind development is less than five miles from campus in South Chicago.

"It strengthens that college-to-job pipeline," said student Nmari Ward. "It's a great thing and it's a great thing for the neighborhood as well."

State leaders are hoping it helps position Illinois as the next Silicon Valley and businesses are hoping it will bring growth to their neighborhood.

With quantum computers working at speeds and complexities beyond anything we know, the hope is they'll be able to reach conclusions and find solutions current systems simply can't — tackling issues including discovering new medications for complicated diseases or better materials for renewable energy use.

It's related work happening at Chicago State — the first public university approved for quantum and semiconductor workforce credentials by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Director of CSU Quantum Education Dr. Valerie Goss is leading special programming at the university that's making the difference, helping connect students like Ward with opportunities and jobs.

"We see that as a way to engage our students and our community with what's coming next," Goss said.

"IBM has a program where they've committed jobs to both community college students as well as Chicago State students," said the university's president, Z. Scott.

She said one reason this work is so important is that it's diversifying the field and getting Chicago residents involved in this campus in a real way.

"We want to make sure the STEM workforce and the quantum workforce represents and looks like the rest of America."

According to Chicago State, the quantum field has seen a 180% increase in job postings since 2020 and is projected to need more than 100,000 new professionals by 2030.

"I want to continue my quantum research. Now, where my quantum research will take me? I'm not sure because quantum is applicable to everything," Ward said. "I'm seeing where quantum takes me, but I'm buckled for the ride!"

The anchor tenant of the quantum campus in South Chicago, PsiQuantum, recently invested $250,000 into programs similar to the one at Chicago State.