South Chicago business hopes new quantum computing campus brings growth to neighborhood

They're not regular donuts, they're quantum donuts. That's the pitch from a business hoping to get more dough as a massive new quantum computing campus continues construction in South Chicago.

Chico's Oven, at 3023 E. 83rd St., has been in the family since the 1970s, but taking it into the future has meant a rebrand, with the pizzeria introducing Quantum Donuts one year ago.

Owner Jorge Perez is hoping to see the South Chicago community grow with the nearby quantum computing campus now under construction along the lakefront.

"We are really excited with everything possible now," Perez said.

Perez is making donuts in the kitchen his family has baked in since the 1970s.

"These are the donuts my dad would make," He said.

Perez said he believes what's in the fryer represents his beloved neighborhood's future.

The restaurant's Quantum Donuts quickly became the most popular item on the menu after they were introduced last September.

"We have seen an increase in business," Perez said.

Perez is planning to grow the business along with the quantum computing campus

The new Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park campus is going up just a few blocks away at the former home of the 128-acre U.S. Steel South Works Plant on the lakefront near 87th Street.

Perez's father worked at the steel plant, and his family has watched a lot change since it closed in the early 1990s. He said he's been waiting decades for an investment like this.

"Pretty much everyone has left this area. There's been 30 years of disinvestment. Here's a chance where you can actually spark a new area of development with Quantum Shore," Perez said.

Malki Brown, president of the Euclid Block Club, a South Chicago community organization, said he's also happy to see growth and hopeful to see investment as the quantum computing campus comes to the neighborhood.

"I love the idea of them calling this area – or at least South Chicago – Quantum Shore," he said.

However, he also wants to see the neighborhood's history preserved.

"Our goal is to always acknowledge that people come first," he said. "We want to preserve the culture of our community as well as see investment in our community."

Perez said he's confident both can happen, making what's next just a little sweeter in South Chicago.

"Here's a chance to build a whole new community from the ground, with folks who've lived here, so let's take a chance at it," he said.