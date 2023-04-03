160 Chicago State University faculty and staff go on strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- About 160 faculty and staff at Chicago State University went on strike on Monday, after nearly a year of working to get a new contract.

The Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI) said the union and administrators are still far apart on workload issues and pay.

"CSU is the only Predominantly Black Institution in Illinois, and its students need adequate support to succeed and thrive. By not investing in CSU's excellent faculty and staff, the administration is disinvesting in the students who need them most," the union said in a press release.

Members are also worried about retaining instructors to help students succeed. The union plans to picket on campus on Monday.

The university said it will remain open for classes, events, and student support services.

"Students should attend all classes and labs unless told they are canceled via Moodle or email," the university said in a statement on its website.

The union voted to authorize a strike last month, and after their latest bargaining session on Saturday failed to reach an agreement, the union decided to hit the picket lines.

The union said they are upset that CSU President Zaldwaynaka Scott received a 16% raise this school year, "yet the administration refuses to offer employees even modest increases." The union said CSU faculty are the lowest paid in the state compared to other institutions, while Scott is one of the highest paid university leaders in Illinois.

"We have made it clear all along that we expect the CSU administration to prioritize the needs of our students by offering fair and equitable compensation for the faculty who serve them," said Dr. Valerie Goss, president of CSU UPI. "Even as our strike deadline approached, they refused to do so. The administration has pushed us to this point – we didn't want it to come to this. Now we must do what is necessary to provide our students with the education and support they deserve. We must strike."

No new bargaining sessions have yet been scheduled.