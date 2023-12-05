Chicago State University joins new collegiate sports conference
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago State University finally has a new conference home.
The Cougars will join the Northeast Conference on July 1 and begin participating in the NEC with fall sports next year.
Chicago State's teams will immediately be eligible to participate in NEC Championships.
CSU was without a conference to call its own since leaving the WAC last year.
The university has had to piecemeal together schedules as an independent school across different sports. CSU also launched a fundraising campaign to explore adding football to its athletic program.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.