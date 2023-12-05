Watch CBS News
Chicago State University joins new collegiate sports conference

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago State University finally has a new conference home.

The Cougars will join the Northeast Conference on July 1 and begin participating in the NEC with fall sports next year.

Chicago State's teams will immediately be eligible to participate in NEC Championships.

CSU was without a conference to call its own since leaving the WAC last year.

The university has had to piecemeal together schedules as an independent school across different sports. CSU also launched a fundraising campaign to explore adding football to its athletic program.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 4:41 PM CST

