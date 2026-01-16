Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Englewood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said a 28-year-old man was walking in the 7400 block of South May when he was approached by another man who demanded his property. 

Police said when the victim refused, the man stabbed him with a sharp weapon in the stomach and fled. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  

