3 people in custody after man killed, teen injured in Chicago shooting

Three people were taken into custody after a man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police said just after 11:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk with a group, when three people in the group turned on them, pulled out guns, and fired shots.

The shooting took place in the 7200 block of S. Avers.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the cheek and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police took three people into custody.

Police say two guns were recovered, and charges are pending.