Man charged with murder in gas station shooting on Chicago's South Side

A man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a gas station on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday.

Chicago police said Jonathan Robinson, 41, was charged with first-degree murder and a felony drug charge.

Around 1:15 a.m., police said Robinson was involved in an argument with another person at a BP gas station when a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Employees said the shooting took place outside the convenience store at the gas station and was captured on security cameras.

They said a woman was in the store to buy something when a man who did not appear to know her approached. The woman didn't seem interested, and after that, the employees said another man got involved — seemingly on her behalf.

But even as the woman tried to leave, a quarrel between the two men continued. As the quarrel escalated, police said the other person, identified as Robinson, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson is expected in court for a detention hearing on Friday.