Man attacked, shot on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

Just before 4 a.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man was approached by another man, in the 10800 block of South Eggleston Avenue, and hit in the back of the head with a gun.

There was a physical fight before shots were fired at the 40-year-old man, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Area Two detectives are investigating.