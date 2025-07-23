Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl kidnapped by armed group on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
A 2-year-old girl was kidnapped from a home in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Three people armed with guns force their way into a home in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Police said the group took the 2-year-old girl before stealing a gray Nissan hatchback and other items from the home. The group fled with the child in a stolen car. 

Police said a woman in the group is known, and the incident appears to be domestic. 

No injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

