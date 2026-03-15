Chicago South Side Irish Parade to step off in city's Beverly neighborhood

The 48th annual South Side Irish Parade was set to step off Sunday in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The parade draws thousands of people each year to celebrate Irish heritage and community. It will step off at noon, filling Western Avenue with parade floats, marching bands, and thousands of people lining the streets for one of Chicago's best-known St. Patrick's Day traditions.

The parade will run along Western Avenue from 103rd Street to 111th Street.

Floats will begin staging along Western Avenue throughout the morning, with more than 100 groups expected to take part in the parade.

The event features pipe bands, Irish dancers, community organizations, local schools, and first responder honor guards.

This year's grand marshal is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports the families of fallen first responders and military service members by providing mortgage-free homes and support services.

"We're thrilled. You know, our foundation is celebrating our 25th anniversary this year, and we have several families that we've been fortunate enough to help," said Aric Grooms of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The name of the foundation honors Stephen Siller, the FDNY firefighter who on Sept. 11, 2001, abandoned his truck and ran through New York City's Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel with all his gear toward the World Trade Center. He was killed when the South Tower collapsed.

The foundation notably organizes the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run in New York, which draws tens of thousands of people in late September every year.

"Basically, our promise to the first responder and military community is this — if you have young children, and you kiss your kids goodbye in the morning, and you don't come back from your shift, we'll provide your family with a mortgage-free home," Grooms said.

Chicago South Side Irish Parade organizers say the goal each year is to celebrate Irish heritage while keeping the event family-friendly and safe.

Organizers also remind people planning to come out Sunday to pay close attention to parking restrictions and street closures in the area as the parade route fills up.