Multiple people displaced after apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side, leaving multiple people displaced.

Chicago firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the third floor of the apartment building on 56th Street and Calumet Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames billowing from the third floor of the building.

A woman who lives in the building told CBS News Chicago she managed to escape, thanks to a neighbor's warning. She claims fireworks may have been involved.

"My neighbor across the hall and her son banged on the door and said our building was on fire, but before that, the people above me at 5645 on the second floor were popping firecrackers or sparklers or something," she said.

Fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Several people were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting residents.