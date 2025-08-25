Watch CBS News
Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man died, and another man was critically injured after a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday night. 

Around 9:45 p.m., Chicago police found two men with gunshot wounds in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue. 

Police said one man, between 25 and 35 years old, was shot multiple times in the torso and later died at the hospital.

The other man was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Chicago police are investigating. 

