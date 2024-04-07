Where to see the solar eclipse in Chicago and why those glasses are so important

Countdown to the solar eclipse! And how to stay safe while you watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final countdown to the 2024 total solar eclipse has begun. Millions of people will be looking up to the sky to witness the event on Monday.

Stedman Lewis and so many others are ready for this "twice in a lifetime" solar eclipse.

"Yeah, man! I'm ready!" he said.

There was also an eclipse gathering at the Adler Planetarium in 2017. On Monday, the planetarium will host a free viewing event complete with telescopes and complementary solar viewers.

Lewis is a manager at the 7-Eleven at Lake and Dearborn. He is currently stocked with eclipse glasses but thinks they will be gone by Monday.

"I believe. We have a lot of tourists in town," he said. "This is the weekend, slow. Tomorrow people are going to be out."

The excitement and anticipation are growing as the total solar eclipse approaches, but that rare view in the sky could damage viewers' eyes if they don't take precautions.

A new survey of more than 1,000 Americans found that one-third don't know looking at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can cause permanent damage.

"The retina is really what gives us our vision. And that's the thing that we're most concerned about, the sun's rays impacting the retina," said Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency medicine physician with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "After the 2017 eclipse, there were people that suffered vision loss."

Kman said having the compliant ISO 12312-2 glasses is critical, especially in Chicago, since the area will not reach totality.

The partial solar eclipse will happen in Chicago from 12:51 p.m. to 3:22 p.m. The peak of the eclipse is just after 2 p.m. when the moon will cover 94% of the sun.

It's a sight many are excited to see.

"Eclipse is water and fire, right? So that's God's work," said Lewis.

Many people are expected to swarm area beaches and parks to view the eclipse. IDOT reminds drivers heading downstate not to stop along roads or bridges. Drivers should make sure to have a charged cell phone and a full tank of gas and should not wear eclipse glasses while driving.