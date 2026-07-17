Chicago smoke lingers and AQI still hazardous, but air quality expected to get better Friday

Chicago air quality was the worst in the world yesterday and wildfire smoke lingered Friday morning, but the AQI is expected to improve as the day goes on.

Canada wildfire smoke was still hanging over the city on Friday morning and the Air Quality Index still ranked the city at hazardous levels, over 400. But there is some encouraging news, as we expected that smoke to start moving out later on today in time for the festivals and events planned for the weekend to go on.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Boone, McHenry, Lake, Cook, DuPage, DeKlab, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Will, Grundy and Winnebago counties until midnight Friday.

Health officials are still urging people to stay inside, keep their windows closed and limit their outdoor activity until the AQI drops.

The hazardous air already forced beaches and outdoor pools to close Thursday, and let to the cancelation or postponement of some outdoor events. But as conditions improve, the city is expected to go back to preparing for a busy weekend.

The Cubs are set to play the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field Friday night, Taste of River North and Colombian Fest in Humboldt Park kick off this afternoon, and other festivals including West Fest, Roscoe Village Burger Fest and Tacos y Tamales are all expected to welcome thousands of visitors. So far none have altered their plans.

City officials said they continue to monitor air quality while encouraging anyone with heart or lung conditions, young children, senior citizens and other people sensitive to air quality to avoid prolonged time outside.

If you have plans this weekend, the message at the moment isn't to cancel them but instead to stay informed. Check the air quality before you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask if you'll be outside for long periods and if you start to feel the effects of the smoke – including dizziness and fatigue – go inside.