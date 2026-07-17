What to do in Chicago this weekend: Street fests galore with West Fest, Tacos Y Tamales, Burger Fest and more

If you're looking for something to do in Chicago this weekend you've got lots of options, from plentiful street festivals to concerts and more.

West Fest, which calls itself the city's favorite house music street festival, will be held on Chicago Avenue in West Town from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19. While a $10 donation is suggested it's not required, and the festival will feature food and drinks from local restaurants, shopping, live music curated by Bass by the Pound and the Empty Bottle, a kids fest, a pet fest and more.

West Fest entry donations given to Erie House, Esperanza and Nourishing Hope.

In Pilsen, Tacos Y Tamales festival celebrates the city's rich Hispanic and Latin culture with three days of fun, food and live music. Starting Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, the festival – which is modeled after a traditional Tianguis market – is located on Blue Island Avenue between Wolcott and Ashland. Entry is free but there is a suggested donation that benefits local organizations in Pilsen.

Up north, Roscoe Village Burger Fest takes over Belmont Avenue from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 for its 19th year. Some of Chicago's top restaurants bring their best burgers to this festival, which also features live music, a kids zone, arts and crafts and Chicago's best burger competition. It's free to attend but a $10 donation benefitting the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is suggested.

If you feel like shopping, Hyde Park is hosting its Summer Sidewalk Sale from Thursday, July 16 through Saturday, July 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hyde Park Shopping Center courtyard at 55th and S. Lake Park Ave. The sale features businesses at the shopping center with great special sale prices.

The DuSable Museum is hosting From the Go Fest on Saturday, July 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hip hop music festival showcases emerging artists while giving young creatives the chance to lead a major summer festival. It's free to attend but you do need to RSVP on the festival's website.

Marist High School in Mt. Greenwood is hosting its fifth South Side Summer Festival on Saturday as well. The summer concert has turned into an annual tradition, bringing a night of music to the neighborhood while supporting families at the school receiving financial aid. Three artists will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival is organized by Father Tom Hurley, who used to run the World's Largest Block Party at Old St. Pat's Church in the West Loop.

Fr. Hurley said he hopes to raise $150,000 to support scholarships and financial aid for current and future Marist stadium. The festival is open to attend if you're 21 and older. Tickets are $45 purchased online in advance and $50 at the door.

In Humboldt Park, the 12th annual Colombian Fest is being held Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at North Ave. and Albany Ave. It features food and music celebrating Chicago's Colombian residents.

And the Salt Shed's outdoor fairgrounds are hosting the annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party, featuring performances from Big Dadd Kane, Celeste Alexander, Gilles Peterson, Natasha Digg and more. The event is a celebration of music, art, local vendors, food and community. Tickets start at $176.