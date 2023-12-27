Chicago Skyway rates to increase starting Jan. 1
CHICAGO (CBS) – Bad news for drivers: taking the Chicago Skyway is about to get more expensive.
Rates will increase on Jan. 1. It costs $6.60 one-way to drive the nearly 8-mile shortcut from Indiana to Chicago.
Next week, that rate will jump to $7.20.
The Skyway has been sold twice in the last seven years. Before it was sold to private operators, cars paid just $2.
