Chicago Skyway rates to increase starting Jan. 1

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bad news for drivers: taking the Chicago Skyway is about to get more expensive.

Rates will increase on Jan. 1. It costs $6.60 one-way to drive the nearly 8-mile shortcut from Indiana to Chicago.

Next week, that rate will jump to $7.20.

The Skyway has been sold twice in the last seven years. Before it was sold to private operators, cars paid just $2.

