Chicago Skyway rates to increase starting Jan. 1

Bad news for drivers: taking the Chicago Skyway is about to get more expensive. Rates will increase on Jan. 1. It costs $6.60 one-way to drive the nearly 8-mile shortcut from Indiana to Chicago. Next week, that rate will jump to $7.20.
