Chicago Sky look to build a brighter future with 3 picks in WNBA Draft

After adding some veterans over the weekend, the Chicago Sky will add a few more pieces from the college ranks in Monday night's WNBA Draft.

The Sky have one first-round pick at No. 5 overall. They also have the No. 21 and No. 32 overall picks.

These new faces will be joining a new-look team in year two under coach Tyler Marsh.

The Sky have been busy since trading away two-time All Star Angel Reese to the Dream last week for a pair of first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028.

They added seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins, former Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, and former All-Defense selection DiJonai Carrington in free agency over the weekend.

They're hoping to get a few more stars in the draft as they try to build a brighter future and improve upon a dismal 10-win season.