Chicago Sky draft UCLA star Gabriela Jaquez at No. 5

Angel Reese will not be playing for the Chicago Sky next season, but the team selected a college championship player in Gabriela Jaquez in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

The sky picked Jaquez, a guard and forward, with the No. 5 overall pick.

"Jaquez is a battle-tested three-level scorer who improved every year in college," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a news release. "Combine her on-skill talent with the fact that she's a proven winner, and you have a player that perfectly fits the Sky's vision."

The 6-foot speedster spent all four years of her college basketball career at UCLA, appearing in 145 games and averaging 9.9 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

She is fresh off winning a national championship with UCLA, scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA Title Game over South Carolina.

The diehard fans at the Sky team watch party at Revolution Brewery erupted in cheers Monday night as Jaquez was selected.

Jaquez was surrounded by her family and her big brother, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez, via Facetime. Jaquez followed fellow UCLA alum Lauren Betts, who was selected by the Washington Mystics at No. 4, with a record five UCLA Bruins taken in the first round.

Jaquez hopes to rebuild a winning culture in Sky-town.

"Just the style of my play, and my mentality, I think I can play with a lot of teams, and I can fit well in a lot of systems, and just talking to them, just wanting to create an amazing team with great culture, and so I'm just excited to be a part of that," said Jaquez.

Fans can grab a jersey to cheer on Jaquez, who will be wearing No. 11 on the court this season. Her jersey is available in the Sky shop for $130.

The Sky also drafted 6-foot 4-inch Latasha Lattimore and point guard Tonie Morgan in the second and third rounds Monday night.

That is in addition to signs and trades. The Sky landed 2024 first-rounder Rickea Jackson, and seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins.