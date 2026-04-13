UCLA stars Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice selected back-to-back-to-back in first round of WNBA Draft

The party isn't over for UCLA's national champions. The Bruins are having another big celebration at the WNBA draft.

Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice were taken with picks Nos. 4-6 on Monday night, barely a week after helping the Bruins win their first NCAA championship.

UCLA center Lauren Betts poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 13, 2026, in New York. Pamela Smith / AP

The 6-foot-7 Betts was selected by the Washington Mystics, with Jaquez then taken by the Chicago Sky. The expansion Toronto Tempo made Rice their first draft pick with the No. 6 selection.

With coach Cori Close sitting up front near her players, the Bruins kept having reasons to stand up and cheer.

Betts said she wasn't surprised, having watched how hard her teammates worked.

"This team is just so special and we knew the type of players we had on the team," the All-America center said.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo in the first round of the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 13, 2026, in New York. Pamela Smith / AP

UCLA went 37-1 and was hoping to make WNBA history by becoming the first team to have six players selected in the draft.

Gianna Kneepkens and Angela Dugalic were also invited by the WNBA to draft night, and Charlisse Leger-Walker joined her teammates in New York.

Tennessee, in 1999 and again in 2008, had five players selected in the draft, as did Notre Dame in 2019 and South Carolina in 2023.