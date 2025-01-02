Chicago siblings in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl barely miss terrorist attack

Notre Dame fans from Chicago miss New Orleans terrorist attack by minutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans delayed the highly anticipated Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game by a day.

A pair of siblings from Chicago who came to New Orleans for the game were staying in a hotel right in front of which the early New Year's Day morning pickup truck attack happened. The brother and sister had just ended their night at the time, and missed the attack by minutes.

Tom and Maureen Power recorded cellphone video of the aftermath.

"It was like 24 minutes before the attack happened, I guess, and we were out at Bourbon Street," said Tom Power. "Then all the sudden at about 4 a.m., we got woken up by the fire alarm, and they evacuated our entire hotel—and I guess there were people in the lobby. There were injured people in the lobby, and we were evacuated out the back."

The brother and sister had only come to New Orleans to enjoy a college football playoff game and New Year's Eve celebration.

"It's kind of a surreal feeling to be in the midst of a terrorist attack," said Maureen Power.

On Thursday, Bourbon Street reopened—mostly to college football fans like the Powers who were in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

"No terrorist is going to derail life in the United States," said Notre Dame fan Michael Maier.

There was a noticeable and heavy police presence in New Orleans' French Quarter and surrounding the Superdome. Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held to honor the victims killed and injured in the terrorist attack.

"There's a sadness permeating throughout the city, so it is really unlike New Orleans—which is typically lively," said Maureen Power.

Notre Dame won the game 23-10 against Georgia. Shortly after the game was over, Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman offered his condolences.

"I want to make sure to again, send our condolences on behalf of our university and our football program to everyone that was affected by the tragedy,"

At least 14 people were killed early Wednesday morning when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, intentionally drove the pickup truck into the crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said at a news conference Thursday that the attack was an act of terrorism. "It was premeditated and an evil act," he said. While the FBI initially thought Jabbar may have had help carrying out the attack, Raia said that as of Thursday the bureau believes no one else was involved.