Chicago Cubs, White Sox face off in Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field this weekend

The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will face off Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in the first game of the Crosstown Classic this weekend.

The Cubs are 25-19 overall and 12-10 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The White Sox have a 14-30 record overall and a 5-18 record in road games. The Sox have gone 8-23 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (1-2, 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has seven doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12 for 32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has nine doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Edgar Quero is 10 for 36 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .193 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (calf), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

