Chicago Shooting: Two teens shot, one fatally, in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens, 14 and 15 years old, are in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Police say the two boys were in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. when someone shot them.
The 14-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the body. The 15-year-old was struck in the head.
Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were initially reported in critical condition, but the 15-year-old boy was later pronounced dead, police say.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
