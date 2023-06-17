Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: Two teens shot, one fatally, in Garfield Park

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens, 14 and 15 years old, are in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

Chicago Police say the two boys were in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. when someone shot them. 

The 14-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the body. The 15-year-old was struck in the head. 

Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were initially reported in critical condition, but the 15-year-old boy was later pronounced dead, police say. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

First published on June 17, 2023 / 6:43 PM

