Chicago shooting: Rogers Park drive-by leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in Rogers Park Wednesday evening.

At 7:51 p.m., the man was traveling in a black Infiniti sedan in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue, north of Lunt Avenue, when a black Jeep headed south came up and the people inside shot the man, police said.

The man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are investigating.