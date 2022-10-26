Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street around 4:54 p.m. when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 5:54 PM

