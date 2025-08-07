Chicago shooting injures man, teen following argument in South Chicago

A 31-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a Chicago shooting after an argument escalated to violence Wednesday night, police said.

Chicago police said a 31-year-old man became involved in an argument with three other boys in the 7900-block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood around 11:30 p.m.

As the argument escalated, one of the three boys pulled out a gun and opened fire at the 31-year-old. He was grazed by a bullet on his right thigh. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The gunfire also struck a 14-year-old boy who was part of the group arguing with the first victim. The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The other two boys involved in the argument ran from the scene. No one is in custody and an investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.