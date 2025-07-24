Chicagoans attempting to stay cool during second day of dangerous heat

It's not easy to cool off during dangerous temperatures, but people around the city are coping with the extreme heat.

One place heating up is the farmers market, and this season, the heat has been really hard on those who grow crops and stand outside for hours to sell at Daley Plaza.

Miguel Sanchez at Parras Farms, a conventional farm, said they've had irrigation issues and have had to adapt to keep their crops alive due to the heat.

He's hoping folks still come out despite the heat because these summer farmers market days are so important to his business

"It's extremely warm today. I truly hope people come out, I know it's really warm, and people would just want to be in the air conditioning," he said. "I've been buying plenty of water, it's been kinda hard."

On the Northwest Side, power was restored after an overnight outage in Belmont Cragin.

Neighbors there said they slept through it. Others say it got hot fast without air conditioning in their homes, forcing some residents outside to get a break. Others went to their vehicles for air conditioning.

Comed crews restored power around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. The electric company cited bad transformers in the area. They also said that on the hottest and most humid days, powerlines work overtime.

They've been setting up generators to help the grid, with so many having their air conditioners on full blast.

If you're looking for a place to cool off, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications has cooling stations throughout the city. Most will be open until 5 p.m.