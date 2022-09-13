Chicago school provides free tuition for those wanting a Christian education for their kids

Chicago school provides free tuition for those wanting a Christian education for their kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.

We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.

CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible.

"We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education."

That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know.

"When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that has been providing its service to this community for 109 years."

On August 22nd, the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church voted unanimously to make tuition free for families wanting to give their children access to a Christian education.

"We hear daily in the news, shootings, deaths and now our kids are being killed at very early ages. Something needs to be done," said Kathryn Kyle, Chicago SDA Christian School principal.

Chicago SDA Christian school has 31 students enrolled right now and it has a capacity for 50. In order to get the free tuition, Principal Kathryn Kyle says just show proof of income. The school has served Chicago for more than 100 years.

"It has produced doctors, nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs, scientists," Kyle said.

Pastor Boston says registration usually cost $350. It cost $4,000 for a child to attend school for a year. Boston said they're able to give free tuition because several people have donated money over the years.

"We have had commitments closer to $185,000 since we started and that will give us enough to do this again next year and if we keep that going, we can keep this going," Boston said.

There's no deadline to apply for the free tuition. They plan to offer it throughout the school year.