Chicago Ronald McDonald House reveals kitchen, dining makeover

After six months of construction, a Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's Hospital unveiled a makeover to their kitchen and dining spaces.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana on Grand Avenue completed its renovation to modernize their kitchen and dining areas.

In its new space, volunteers will be able to prepare more than 140,000 meals for families each year, creating a space for incoming families.

Ronald McDonald House charities are house-like facilities located by local hospitals to provide temporary housing and support to families whose children are receiving medical treatment.

Along with housing, Ronald McDonald provides families with laundry facilities, play areas for children, and assistance with transportation.