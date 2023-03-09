'This level of vulnerability': Chicago rideshare passenger shot, wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new video capturing the moment a rideshare passenger is shot after a person pulls up next to the vehicle he's in and opens fire.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from University of Chicago Medicine where the passenger was taken. He had gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The moments leading up to shooting were caught on surveillance video.

A red colored car drives northbound on Halsted and stops at the light at 81st Street. Seconds later, a driver in a white sedan pulls up next to it. Chicago police said a person in the white sedan fired shots into the red vehicle, driven by a rideshare driver.

A 27-year-old passenger was shot in both of his legs. The rideshare driver turns right onto 81st Street. The driver in the white sedan swerves, then continues northbound on Halsted. Moments later, Chicago police show up at the intersection.

"Unfortunate incident. Fortunately, the driver was not hit. All too common and it's a very scary situation to think about being involved in."

Lenny Sanchez is the Director of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois. The organization is dedicated to improving working conditions for rideshare drivers.

"There's this level of vulnerability that comes with gig work," Sanchez said. "And it's this uncertainty of who you're going to get, what neighborhood you're going to end up in, and what you may be involved in, by just going out there to try to make a few bucks and make a living."

Police said the passenger is in fair condition. It's not known what rideshare company was involved in the incident. CBS 2 reached out to both Uber and Lyft for comment.