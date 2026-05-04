Chicago rideshare drivers shifting careers amid surging gas prices

The war continues to drive up gas prices, and it's going to affect how easily you can get a ride in Chicago.

Groups representing rideshare drivers are saying they're getting off the platforms.

Regular gas is $6 a gallon in the city, with some stations being even higher. It's why rideshare drivers say it's getting difficult to continue working here.

Filling the tank keeps getting more and more painful, with average prices in Chicago up by more than 62 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

"Many guys are making under minimum wage," said driver Giovanni Suarez. "It's really this week I'm feeling it."

Behind the wheel every day, for at least six hours a day. He says it's nearly impossible to get by, even with Uber and Lyft paying drivers for mileage. He says he spends about $400 a week on gas.

"They offer 20 cents, even 30 cents a gallon, but gas prices have gone up $2 or more per gallon," Suarez said.

He says if you use rideshares to get around the city, you'll feel it soon, too—though you likely already have.

"There's drivers getting off the road because it doesn't make economic sense to drive anymore, and if there's less drivers, there's less people able to pick you up at the time you need it," he said.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Drivers Alliance said, "With gas prices continuing to rise, full-time drivers are barely scraping by and we are seeing more and more drivers leaving the app because this is no longer sustainable work."

Both Suarez and the alliance say gas prices are behind a stronger push to unionize.

"When drivers have a union and can negotiate a fair cut of the pie, we will see more drivers on the road and consumers having more accessible and reliable rides," the alliance spokesperson said.

With just over $5, the average price for a gallon in Chicago as of Monday afternoon is $1.62 more than the average a year ago. The national average stands at $4.42, according to GasBuddy.

So, when could there be some relief?

"I think you're starting to see the high price of fuel make its way through all different parts of the economy," said Sam Ori with the University of Chicago.

He says it feels farther than ever as the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is fragile at the moment.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Uber and Lyft with questions about drivers' responses, but has not yet heard back.