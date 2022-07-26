Chicago restaurant worker begs for help to fund daughter's kidney surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant worker is begging for help.

His daughter needs a life-saving transplant but he can't afford the operation.

Tips aren't going to cut it. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside his plea.

It was Manny Carchi's first day off in months. He's been working three gigs, non-stop.

"I was saving before the pandemic but in the pandemic, I lost my job," said Carchi who spent all his reserve cash quickly on medicine for his daughter, Mayra who lives in Ecuador.

"She was born just with one kidney," said Carchi.

That one kidney is now failing. It's functioning at only 12% and getting worse. Doctors say the 21-year-old needs a kidney transplant as soon as possible.

CBS2 talked to Mayra over Zoom with translation help from Carchi's wife, Nancy Rodriguez. We asked how Mayra's feeling. Rodriguez told us Mayra feels OK physically, but emotionally only having one kidney is worrying her.

"If she had two [kidneys], she'd be more calm, but by having one she doesn't feel calm," said Rodriguez, translating.

"It's hard," said Carchi, breaking down during our interview, because he wants to be there, in Ecuador, for Mayra but he needs to stay in Chicago to work.

The transplant can't happen until the operation is paid for. The bill is expected to come in at $40,000.

"What am I gonna do? I don't have that much money," said Carchi whose taken on three jobs as we mentioned.

He piles on shift after shift at restaurants include Tortoise Supper Club in River North where management is trying its best to help by sharing his story with customers.

Diners are donating to the Go Fund Me page for Mayra. Fellow busboys have opened their wallets too.

"Somedays, I feel like I want to cry because, I know they're my co-workers, but the way they've been helping me, it means a lot to me," said Carchi.

The money is coming in. Almost half of the $40,000 is spoken for but Carchi worries the fundraiser isn't moving fast enough with Mayra's clock ticking.

"When you know your daughter or son is dying, it's really hard. If anybody wants to help, it's helping me save my daughter's life," said Carchi.

He told CBS2 that Mayra's drive to the hospital is more than 12 hours. He needs to raise even more money than the $40,000 to fly her to her surgery then rent her an apartment close to her doctors while she recovers from the operation.