Popular Chicago restaurant Dear Margaret in Lakeview closes permanently after fire

The popular Chicago restaurant Dear Margaret is closing its Lakeview location permanently after their landlord sold the building after a fire.

In a post to their social media accounts, Dear Margaret wrote they will not be reopening at 2965 N. Lincoln Ave. as their landlord has sold their building to a redeveloper.

The restaurant was damaged by water and smoke following the fire in early October. The team at the time describe the actual blaze as "localized," but the water and smoke damage was extensive.

In the video posted to their TikTok, Dear Margaret said the building is about 150 years old and had "a lot of problems before the fire, obviously there's a lot more fire after the fire." They said the landlord will be demolishing the building in 2026.

They said the donations made to their GoFundMe, started after the fire, has helped pay the staff during the monthlong closure but they've had to let them go since the restaurant can't reopen.

But Chef Ryan Brosseau said in the video that the team is actively looking for a new space in a new building and does intend to reopen Dear Margareet in a new location as soon as possible.

"So, I am bored as hell," he said. "I got nothing to do right now. I don't know, maybe I'll do some more videos at my house or take up crocheting or something. I gotta find something to do in the meantime while we look for a new spot. I'm losing my mind."

The video closes with the Dear Margaret team thanking their followers for support over nearly five years and promising, "and more soon!"