2 men stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side

Two men were stabbed in the neck during a fight on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said just before 1:30 a.m., two men were riding the train in the 200 block of W. 47th St when another man approached. Police said the men got into an argument when the other man took out a sharpt object and attacked both victim.

Both victims were stabbed in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair conditon.

No arrests have been made.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

This incident comes as the CTA remains under a funding threat due to safety concerns.

The CTA continues to increase police patrols on trains and buses by 75%, under a new enhanced safety plan submitted to the Trump administration as the mass transit agency seeks to avoid losing $50 million in federal funding.