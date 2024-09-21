Chicago police seek three who beat, robbed victims on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding three people who beat and robbed several victims on the CTA Red Line.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened Tuesday night starting at 10:50 p.m. on a southbound train near the Bryn Mawr, Sheridan, and Clark and Division stations.

Police say the thieves beat the victims before taking their belongings, then forced them off the train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online.