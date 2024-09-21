Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek three who beat, robbed victims on CTA Red Line

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police seek three who beat, robbed victims on CTA Red Line
Chicago police seek three who beat, robbed victims on CTA Red Line 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding three people who beat and robbed several victims on the CTA Red Line. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened Tuesday night starting at 10:50 p.m. on a southbound train near the Bryn Mawr, Sheridan, and Clark and Division stations. 

Police say the thieves beat the victims before taking their belongings, then forced them off the train. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.