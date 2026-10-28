Chicago REAL ID supercenter in the Loop to close at end of December

Nearly two years after opening a downtown supercenter to process a surge in demand for REAL IDs, the Illinois Secretary of State's office plans to close the facility at the end of the year, saying it has fulfilled its mission.

The state opened the supercenter at 191 N. Clark St. in March of 2025, two months before the federal deadline for obtaining REAL IDs, which are required to get through airport security and enter most federal buildings if someone does not have a U.S. passport.

Since opening the facility, the Illinois Secretary of State's office has processed more than 175,000 REAL IDs at the supercenter.

"The REAL ID Supercenter is an example of what government can accomplish when we recognize a challenge and act decisively to put people first," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. "We faced an extraordinary moment at one of the busiest times in the office's history and instead of allowing residents to face long lines, confusion and frustration, we developed an innovative and efficient solution that became a model for the nation."

With demand for REAL IDs dropping to more manageable levels, the state plans to close the supercenter at the end of business on Monday, Dec. 28.

After that, workers at the supercenter will be reassigned to other DMV facilities throughout Illinois. Giannoulias' office said anyone needing to obtain a REAL ID after Dec. 28 can still visit other DMV facilities across the state.

To obtain a REAL ID, you must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV facility, and must provide the following documentation:

A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

Since Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without a REAL ID or passport have been required to pay a $45 fee to confirm their identity before passing through TSA checkpoints at airports.