Chicago alderperson warns of rat poison being placed around Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago alderperson warned parents and pet owners in Rogers Park to be on the lookout for misused rat poison.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said someone who isn't affiliated with the city put out packets of rat poison in several areas, including the intersections of Ashland and Fargo and Farwell and Sheridan.

Hadden warned people to be on the lookout for "green, granular" pellets and to keep them away from their children and pets.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday night.