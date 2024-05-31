Chicago's Puerto Rican community welcomes indigenous Taíno council sharing history, culture

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people in Humboldt Park have a unique chance to connect with history and culture.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture is hosting a tribal council from Puerto Rico and sharing the special ceremony with the community.

Even as she waits in the audience, Maraliz Salgado can't help but celebrate culture.

"I'm Puerto Rican. I was born in Puerto Rico and have always been curious. But especially in the last couple of years about our spirituality and our music and our language."

She quietly serenades from her seat before the main event.

"It's a council of tribal people in Puerto Rico who have come to visit Puerto Ricans in the diaspora."

Outside the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Humboldt Park, a Taíno council representing the indigenous Taíno people from Puerto Rico has traveled to the museum to share what's called an "areyeto."

"It is an indigenous ceremony that's from Puerto Rico, and it's all about celebrating the Taíno culture," said Billy Ocasio, CEO and President of the National Puerto Rican Museum.

The performance is rooted in tradition, culture, and pride and is being brought to Chicago for the first time.

"Even people who live in Puerto Rico never get a chance to see this," Ocasio said.

A historic opportunity in Humboldt Park.

"Giving us the opportunity to do this specifically and share our culture with you. It energizes us because that's what the Areyto is," said Poa Boici of the Concilio Taíno Guatu-Ma-cu A Borikén.

The ceremony marks the end of a Taíno exhibit at the museum and a new beginning for Humboldt Park as a state-designated cultural district.

"We are officially changing the name from "Puerto Rico Town" from Paseo Boricua to Barrio Borikén."

Borikén is the Taíno word for Puerto Rico.

"The name itself is kind of going back to our roots," Ocasio said.

Roots that connect people together from Chicago to Puerto Rico.

"It feels good to be with your people in a space where we're celebrated," Salgado said.