Chicago school board approves $2 million settlement for CPS student sexually assaulted by security guard

$2 million settlement approved for former CPS student sexually assaulted by security guard

A former Chicago Public Schools student who was sexually assaulted by a school security guard is receiving a $2 million dollar settlement from the school district.

The former student sued CPD last year, claiming staffers at Dunbar Career Academy in the Bronzeville neighborhood knew about the abuse but did nothing to stop it.

According to Cook County prosecutors, the victim was a 15-year-old sophomore when he was groomed and repeatedly assaulted by security guard Tywain Carter.

The lawsuit claimed Carter would take the teen out of class consistently to "numerous locations within the school. The lawsuit details graphic sexual assault in meetings that would last "for more than 10 to 15 minutes at a time."

The suit claims school employees failed to report the removals from class. Six Dunbar staff members are named in the suit, alleging they knew Carter's conduct violated CPS—but ignored it.

"CPS staff and teachers were specifically trained to spot this very scenario, and yet they showed a blatant disregard for that training, that policy and procedure," said attorney Nick Kamenjarin.

On Thursday, the Chicago Board of Education approved a $2 million settlement of the victim's lawsuit.

In 2023, Carter pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after admitting to abusing the boy and another Dunbar student, and is serving an 8-year prison sentence.