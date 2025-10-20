Chicago Public Schools security guard charged with sexually assaulting two high school girls

A Chicago Public Schools security guard has been charged with sexually assaulting two high school girls between 2018 and 2021.

Heather Pancer, 48, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, she sexually assaulted one girl when the victim was between 15 and 17 years old, between December 2018 and May 2020. She also is accused of sexually assaulting another girl who was between 16 and 17 years old, between February 2019 and February 2021.

Court records do not specify which school Pancer works for. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago Public Schools for a statement.

Pancer was arrested last week when she turned herself in, and at her first court appearance on Wednesday, a judge ordered her held at Cook County Jail while she awaits trial. She is due back in court on Nov. 5.