State lawmakers to hold hearing on Chicago Public Schools' finances amid $734 million budget shortftall

State lawmakers to hold hearing over CPS budget

As Chicago Public Schools face a $734 million budget shortfall, some local officials are holding a public hearing over the district's finances.

Illinois state Rep. Ann Williams and Rep. Curtis Tarver, both Chicago Democrats, are leading the House Executive Committee hearing to give people a chance to hear about the current budget challenges and how the state works with CPS when it comes to the budget.

They also plan to discuss ways to ensure equitable and sustainable funding for the city's public schools.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the 6th floor of the Michael A. Bilandic Building at 160 N. LaSalle St.