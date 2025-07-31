Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers to hold hearing on Chicago Public Schools' finances amid $734 million budget shortftall

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

State lawmakers to hold hearing over CPS budget
State lawmakers to hold hearing over CPS budget 00:24

As Chicago Public Schools face a $734 million budget shortfall, some local officials are holding a public hearing over the district's finances.

Illinois state Rep. Ann Williams and Rep. Curtis Tarver, both Chicago Democrats, are leading the House Executive Committee hearing to give people a chance to hear about the current budget challenges and how the state works with CPS when it comes to the budget.

They also plan to discuss ways to ensure equitable and sustainable funding for the city's public schools.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the 6th floor of the Michael A. Bilandic Building at 160 N. LaSalle St.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue