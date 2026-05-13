Chicago Public Schools release budget plans while facing $733 million shortfall

The Chicago Public Schools have released their early budget plans for the next school year, as the district faces a $733 million budget gap.

More than 600 individual school budget proposals were delivered to principals, and the district is poised to cut staff.

CPS is planning cuts at its central offices, and reduction of funding for assistant principals. The district is also prepared to slash counselors, bilingual coordinators, sports, and music programs.

The Chicago Board of Education must vote on the final $1 billion budget by Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, as the board discusses the budget, members are pushing back on a property tax bill they say prioritizes a new Chicago Bears stadium over school funding.

Board members warn the cuts to public schools will hurt Black, Latino, and working-class students the most. They are calling on lawmakers to fund schools fully based on the state's formula.