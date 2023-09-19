Chicago Public Library gets $250K grant for digital navigators

Chicago Public Library gets $250K grant for digital navigators

Chicago Public Library gets $250K grant for digital navigators

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Public Library just got a major grant to help close the digital divide in the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was at the Austin branch to announce a $250,000 grant from Comcast to fund digital navigators at 26 city library branches.

Digital navigators help people learn to get online, use technology, and improve their digital skills.

Comcast also unveiled boxes of laptops and is donating 1,000 of them to 10 non-profit organizations across the city.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Johnson announces a $250,000 grant from Comcast to fund digital navigators at 26 Chicago Public Library locations.

https://t.co/n1vmvpoqON — City of Chicago (@chicago) September 19, 2023